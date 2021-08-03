Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOVT opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

