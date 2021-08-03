Nsure.Network (NSURE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00806262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00093792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042402 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nsure.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

