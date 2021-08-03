NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Position Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $120,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 48,369 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68.

