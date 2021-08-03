NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 135.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NS opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

