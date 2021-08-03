Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99. Nutanix has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 679,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

