NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.68. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. 26,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,015.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.18.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

