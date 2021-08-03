Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE opened at $392.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.16. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.