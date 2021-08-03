Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $24,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,618,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NNI stock opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,287,700.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,241,300. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.