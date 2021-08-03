Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $422.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

