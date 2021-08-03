Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of City worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in City by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.38. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

