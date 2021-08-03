Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vicor worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,255 shares of company stock worth $14,586,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

