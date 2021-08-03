Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Independent Bank worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 62,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $450.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

