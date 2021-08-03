Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $5.72 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 62,851 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 521.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of ASR opened at $181.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $96.25 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

