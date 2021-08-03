OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.47

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 477257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

