OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.55.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

