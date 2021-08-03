OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OCINF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

