Oddo Bhf Lowers Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Underperform

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

