Oddz Price Hits $0.30 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

