Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading Up 1.5%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 24,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

