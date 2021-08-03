OGE Energy (OGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

