OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Trading Up 3.5%

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 288,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 484,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38.

OI S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:OIBR.C)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

