Old Port Advisors Acquires 4,360 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,586,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. 6,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.