Old Port Advisors Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.31. 142,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,274,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.12. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.60. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,396,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,716 shares of company stock valued at $74,619,136 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.