Old Port Advisors Increases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 1.12% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000.

EDIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

