Old Port Advisors Purchases 6,231 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.30. 49,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

