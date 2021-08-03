Old Port Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43.

