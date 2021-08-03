Old Port Advisors Sells 2,234 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

