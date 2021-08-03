Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $56.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.79.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,100 shares of company stock worth $9,445,354 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $1,365,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.