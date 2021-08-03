Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.57. 17,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

