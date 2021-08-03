Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

