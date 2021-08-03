OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

