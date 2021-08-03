ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

