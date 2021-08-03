ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

