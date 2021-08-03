ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 330021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 616,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 264,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

