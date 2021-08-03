OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONCS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 3,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,166. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

