ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 186,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

