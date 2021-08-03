ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

OGS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

