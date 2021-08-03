Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

