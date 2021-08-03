Open Governance Token Price Tops $0.35 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $145,460.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

