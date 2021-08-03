Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

STT opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

