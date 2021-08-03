Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

