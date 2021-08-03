Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEGR opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

