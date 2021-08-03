Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,279 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

