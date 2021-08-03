Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INOV. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Inovalon stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.