Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.