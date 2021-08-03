Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $108.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.77. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

