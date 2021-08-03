Oppenheimer Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.24). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

