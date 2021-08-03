Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ingevity Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ingevity in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $83.96 on Monday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

