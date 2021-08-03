Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

