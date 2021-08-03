Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Lake Street Capital

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 428.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $6,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after buying an additional 710,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.